‘Don’t be afraid to name China’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe after Rajnath Singh’s LAC statement

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is seen in this file photo in New Delhi. Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the border standoff with China soon after defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on the situation on Line of Actual Control (LAC). (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the border standoff with China soon after defence minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in Parliament on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“It is clear from the statement of the defence minister that Modi ji misled the country on Chinese encroachment. Our country has always stood with and will remain with the Indian Army,” Gandhi tweeted.

“But Modiji, when will you stand against China? When will we take back our country’s land from China? Do not be afraid to name China,” the former Congress president added.

Singh had said in the Lok Sabha that India is committed to a peaceful resolution to the border stand-off with China and India and China have not arrived at a mutually acceptable solution until now. He said Indian forces are determined to protect the country’s security and sovereignty and inflicted heavy casualties on Chinese forces when they clashed with them in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

The defence minister said the violent conduct by the Chinese along the LAC have been in violation of all bilateral agreements including those signed in 1993 and 1996. “China is not honouring the customary alignment of the boundary with India. The alignment has not only been defined by treaties but has been maintained historically.”

Also read | What Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha

Members of the Congress party were not allowed to speak on the issue as Lok Sabha chairperson Om Birla referred to House rules. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Gaurav Gogoi said that they too have the right to speak. Congress members then walked out of the House in protest after being denied permission to speak.

The Congress leader has repeatedly targeted Modi and his government over Chinese transgressions and said Prime Minister Modi isn’t being transparent on the issue. His party has been demanding that status quo ante should be restored at the LAC and Chinese troops be pushed to their side.

Before Tuesday, Gandhi had questioned the government on the issue of Chinese aggression on September 11. “The Chinese have taken our land. When exactly is GOI planning to get it back? Or is that also going to be left to an Act of God?” the former Congress president had asked on Twitter.