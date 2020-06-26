‘Don’t be scared, speak the truth’: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi in this latest attack on ‘Chinese intrusion’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday kept up with his attack on the government over the border standoff with China in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh earlier this month and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up about the violence.

The Congress party, led by its former president Rahul Gandhi, has been taking jibes at the Centre since the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, which resulted in the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers, including the commanding officer of the Bihar regiment.

It has also been questioning the government whether Indian land has been occupied by China.

“A few days ago, our Prime Minister had said that not a single inch of Indian land has been taken by anyone, no one entered inside India’s borders. But we have heard, people are talking about it, satellite images show, Ladakh’s residents and retired generals of the army are saying that China has snatched away our land. China has taken away our land not just at one place but in three areas,” Rahul Gandhi said during a virtual address.

The Congress leader was referring to PM Modi’s comments at the all-party meeting that “no one has entered our territory, no one is at present within our territory and no one has occupied our posts”.

“Prime Minister ji, you will have to speak the truth and tell the country. There is no need to get flustered. If you say no land was taken away and the truth is otherwise, it will be China’s gain,” he said.

“We need to put up a fight together and throw them away. You will have to speak the truth without getting flustered and getting scared that yes China has taken over our land and we are going to take action. The entire country will stand by you,” he said.

Gandhi’s next question was about soldiers on the border.

“Who sent our brave soldiers without weapons and why?” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi’s comments came almost at the same time as Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s address about the border issue.

“The Prime Minister says China didn’t infiltrate but, on the other hand, the defence ministry and external affairs ministry keep discussing the large presence of and intrusions by the Chinese…,” Sonia Gandhi said.

“Today, when we’re paying tribute to our martyrs, the country wants to know if China has not captured our land in Ladakh, as claimed by PM, then why and how were our 20 soldiers martyred,” she said.