Home / India News / Don’t delay development projects, Jammu and Kashmir LG tells officers

Don’t delay development projects, Jammu and Kashmir LG tells officers

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have set the bar of expectations from the Government very high.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 10:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said development projects in the union territory should not be delayed. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took note of the delays in the completion of some projects and directed the officers concerned to ensure that projects do not languish unnecessarily.

“Work with a motto of development and welfare of the people. Development projects are the backbone of a region’s holistic development. People of J&K have set the bar of expectations from the Government very high, so make sure that all the projects are completed within the stipulated time frame to fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people,” Sinha said at a high-level meeting to review the progress of mega projects in the union territory.

The meeting was also attended by LG’s advisors K K Sharma and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam.

Sinha called for adopting a viable strategy for providing best possible developmental infrastructure to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.



The Lt Governor stressed on inter-departmental coordination and asked the advisors and the chief secretary for regular monitoring of all the projects in order to achieve results on the ground.

He directed the officers to work in a close synergy to remove any bottlenecks coming in the way of progress of works, besides ensuring timely completion of all the projects with strict adherence to the quality norms.

While reviewing the restoration project of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Sinha directed that engineers be posted there for technical supervision and designing.

Stressing on the need to strengthen medical infrastructure in the region, the Lt Governor directed speedy execution of work on mega projects like AIIMS and other medical colleges and hospitals in Jammu.

Among the other projects that the Lt Governor reviewed were the multi-level parking at Jammu bus stand and the development of townships in Jammu division. The townships are coming up under Jammu, Katra, Udhampur and Akhnoor Master Plans.

The Lt Governor took stock of the progress on important projects like Jammu- Akhnoor road, IT Parks, Ujh Multipurpose Project, Shahpur Kandi project, Jambu Zoo, Mechanized Car Parkings, Airport expansion etc.

The Lt Governor also inaugurated Smart WiFi Connectivity under Jammu Smart City Mission at 6 places - Raghunath Bazaar, Residency Road, Mubarak Mandi to Parade Chowk, Bahu Fort, Apsara Road and Green Belt Park.

