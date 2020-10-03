Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Don’t do politics on Dalit atrocities: Ramdas Athawale on Hathras case

Don’t do politics on Dalit atrocities: Ramdas Athawale on Hathras case

Athawale, who said he will be meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated, “On the Hathras case, I have to say that there should not be politics in the name of atrocities on Dalits.”

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Union Minister and President of Republican Party of India Ramdas Athawale addresses a press conference in Lucknow, Saturday. (PTI)

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said there should not be any politics in the name of atrocities on Dalits which he claimed to have been going on during successive governments in Uttar Pradesh.

“What has happened in Hathras is most terrible. The incident of rape on a Dalit girl is a very serious issue,” he said.

Athawale, who said he will be meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stated, “On the Hathras case, I have to say that there should not be politics in the name of atrocities on Dalits. It is not right to propagate about atrocities on Dalits during Yogi government.” “It is right that atrocities are taking place but it had been so during the Mulayam Singh Yadav, Mayawati and Akhilesh (Yadav) governments also,” he added.

Backing CM Adityanath on the steps taken by him in the case, the Union minister said the manner in which the woman’s body was cremated was wrong and he would be taking up the issue of action on other officials.

He said the reason behind such atrocities on Dalits is casteism and it will continue till people have casteist mindset.

Athawale said he wanted to go to Hathras on Friday but could not do so as the district administration had barred the entry of outsiders while adding that he would try to go next week, if allowed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tejashwi Yadav to lead Opposition alliance in Bihar
Oct 03, 2020 18:02 IST
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 15:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Oct 03, 2020 17:03 IST
RCB vs RR Live Score: Boundary for Kohli after Gopal gets Finch early
Oct 03, 2020 18:04 IST

latest news

‘Kohli loves to take on a challenge’: Shami on equation with India captain
Oct 03, 2020 18:02 IST
Don’t do politics on Dalit atrocities: Ramdas Athawale on Hathras case
Oct 03, 2020 18:00 IST
To escape Delhi Police, robber applies excreta on his body
Oct 03, 2020 17:55 IST
Suspense over Sidhu’s presence at Rahul’s tractor march on Sunday
Oct 03, 2020 18:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.