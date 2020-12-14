Don’t go during the pandemic: AIIMS appeals as nurses’ union threaten strike

A health worker in PPE coveralls seen transporting a patient on a stretcher at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on November 17, 2020. (Photo by Amal KS/Hindustan Times)

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday sought cooperation from its nurses and appealed to their union to not to go on an indefinite strike during the coronavirus pandemic, news agency ANI reported. The premier hospital’s administration has also asked the nurses to return to patient care immediately in a bid to fight the viral contagion.

Why are the nurses striking?

Around 5,000 nurses announced an indefinite strike, helmed by the nurses’ union, starting Monday, over redressal of their demands, including that related to 6th Central Pay Commission. In a letter to AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, the nurses’ union has blamed the “callous attitude of the administrations towards nurses” behind the call for the strike, which seeks a solution towards pay for the nurses falling under the 6th Central Pay Commission. The demand has been turned down by the administration, the letter to the hospital chief states.

‘Unfortunate’: AIIMS Delhi chief on strike

Guleria rued the call for the strike and urged the frontline workers to help the hospital fight the pandemic. “It’s unfortunate the union has gone on a strike now, only a few months from when a vaccine will provide the solution. I appeal to all nurses, nursing officers to not go on strike and come back, work and help us get through the pandemic,” Guleria said, according to ANI.

Guleria said the nurses’ union had put in 23 demands and almost all of them have been met by the AIIMS administration and the government.

Also Watch | Nurses at Delhi’s AIIMS go on indefinite strike, Dr Guleria appeals against it

What does AIIMS Delhi administration say?

The administration countered the allegation and said that the strike is in contravention of Delhi High Court’s directions. “Their demands stand discussed with them for resolution. Union abandoned critically patients on demand of perceived anomaly of fixation of initial pay related to 6th CPC of 2006,” ANI quoted AIIMS’ statement.

“Nurses’ Union was apprised that their interpretation is not covered under existing instructions of the Finance Ministry. Because nurses were looking for a hike in salary, the Ministry of Health has considered it sympathetically as a fresh demand for consideration,” the statement read.

Health ministry intervenes, warns with action

In a bid to prevent a major breakdown in medical facilities due to the strike, the health ministry late Monday evening stepped in and demanded that there should be no disruption of nursing function at AIIMS Delhi.

“It’s hereby directed that AlIMS Delhi should ensure that directions of Delhi High Court are strictly complied with without fail & there should be no cessation or disruption of Nursing functions in AllMS nor such an action aided or abetted,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Bhushan has also cautioned the nurses that non-compliance by the frontline workers will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the Indian Penal Code and action will be taken accordingly against defaulting authorities and employees.

The coronavirus disease has infected 9,884,100 people and claimed 143,355 lives so far in the country, according to the health ministry’s data on Monday.