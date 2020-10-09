Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Don’t malign individuals: Govt to pvt channels

Don’t malign individuals: Govt to pvt channels

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Friday asked all private television channels to adhere to the content norms and emphasised that no programme should criticise, malign...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Information and Broadcasting ministry on Friday asked all private television channels to adhere to the content norms and emphasised that no programme should criticise, malign or slander any individual or certain groups.

The advisory comes in the wake of actor Rakul Preet Singh’s plea in the Delhi high court, alleging that defamatory programmes were being run against her in connection with the drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

In its advisory, the I&B ministry said, on various occasions, it has issued advisories to TV channels to broadcast content adhering to the Programme and Advertising Codes under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

Attention is drawn to the provisions of the Programme Code as per which no programme should contain anything obscene, defamatory, deliberate, false and suggestive innuendos and half truths, the advisory said.

As per the Code, no programme should criticise, malign or slander any individual in person or certain groups, segments of social, public and moral life of the country, the ministry said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs
Oct 09, 2020 23:32 IST
Flipkart tells Nagaland customer no service outside India. Then apologises
Oct 09, 2020 22:33 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: 40 booked for trying to burn woman- daughter alive
Oct 09, 2020 23:42 IST
Sharp spike in Mumbai’s air pollution, worst AQI since March
Oct 09, 2020 23:42 IST
US expects 1 million doses of Covid antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:39 IST
US aims to get 1 million doses of Covid-19 antibody before 2021
Oct 09, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.