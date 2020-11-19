Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Fine for not wearing mask in Delhi hiked to Rs 2,000; non-emergency operations to be stopped

Fine for not wearing mask in Delhi hiked to Rs 2,000; non-emergency operations to be stopped

This is not a time to indulge in politics over Chhath Puja, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said after BJP’s attack.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 14:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh,

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks to media at GTB Hospital after meeting COVID-19 patients, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. State Health Minister Satyendar Jain is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)(PTI18-11-2020_000084B) (PTI)

The Delhi government on Thursday increased the fine for not wearing mask to Rs 2,000 from Rs 500, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. “People are wearing masks. But there is leniency as well. We need to tighten the screws. The fine which was Rs 500 so far has been increased to Rs 2,000,” Kejriwal said, addressing a press meet after an all-party meet held to address the Covid-19 situation of the Capital.

The government will also urge the hospitals to stall non-emergency operations so that Covid-19 patients get the maximum care, Kejriwal said. “If you have a tonsils operation, you can schedule it next month too as it is not emergency. We will request the hospitals in this regard.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China is biggest stumbling block in India’s UNSC permanent membership
Nov 19, 2020 13:41 IST
‘You were shaken out of slumber’: High Court raps Delhi govt over Covid-19 surge
Nov 19, 2020 13:27 IST
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups
Nov 19, 2020 14:09 IST
Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve
Nov 19, 2020 11:53 IST

latest news

Vignesh Shivan shares pictures from Nayanthara’s birthday celebrations
Nov 19, 2020 14:23 IST
Gayle, Plunkett pull out of LPL, confirms franchise Kandy Tuskers
Nov 19, 2020 14:16 IST
AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot candidate shows promise among elderly in trials
Nov 19, 2020 14:16 IST
Rs 2,000 fine for not wearing mask in Delhi, announces Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 19, 2020 14:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.