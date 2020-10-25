Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Don’t presume to know what Supreme Court will decide’: Omar Abdullah takes on Ravi Shankar Prasad on Article 370

‘Don’t presume to know what Supreme Court will decide’: Omar Abdullah takes on Ravi Shankar Prasad on Article 370

The removal of statehood and the scrapping of Section 370 was done following a proper constitutional process and both houses of Parliament approved it with “overwhelming numbers”, the law minister said on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 15:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Omar Abdullah takes a swipe at Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as the law minister said Section 370 will not be restored. (Photo: Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday took on Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who on Saturday said special status will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. The law minister’s comment came after PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said she would raise the national flag only once the state flag in back, pushing for the restoration of Article 370.

The BJP condemned her “seditious comment” and demanded action against the leader, who has been released from detention early this month after 14 months.

 

The removal of statehood and the scrapping of Section 370 was done following a proper constitutional process and both houses of Parliament approved it with “overwhelming numbers”, the law minister said.

Also Read: Farooq Abdullah president, Mehbooba Mufti vice president of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

Replying to the law minister, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter on Sunday morning and said it is not expected of him to restore the erstwhile state’s status. “Dear Ravi Shankar Prasadji, we don’t expect you to restore anything but unless you are suggesting the Supreme Court has surrendered its independence and takes dictation from you please don’t presume to know what the honourable judges will decide,” Abdullah tweeted.

Seven parties of Jammu and Kashmir — National Conference, People Democratic Party, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India- Marxist, Peoples Conference, J&K Peoples Movement and Awmai National Conference — have joined hands to form the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to demand the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has been appointed the president of the new outfit and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is the vice-president. The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will be the flag of the alliance, it has been decided.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Turkey tried to open a back door for Pakistan at FATF, China bailed out
Oct 25, 2020 14:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recovery rate reaches landmark 90%: Govt
Oct 25, 2020 13:06 IST
IPL 2020, Live Score: Curran removes Finch early
Oct 25, 2020 15:56 IST
‘Not just angry, people hate Nitish Kumar’: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar
Oct 25, 2020 14:39 IST

latest news

DJ Doggo in the house: Watch dog ‘make’ music with its human
Oct 25, 2020 15:51 IST
US disease expert Fauci says Covid-19 vaccine verdict due by early December
Oct 25, 2020 15:49 IST
CSBC Bihar Police Constable result 2020 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in, check here
Oct 25, 2020 15:49 IST
Home chefs to cook up Navratri delight for Kanjaks amid pandemic
Oct 25, 2020 15:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.