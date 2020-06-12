Don’t stop people, goods vehicles on national, state highways: MHA

New Delhi: The ministry of home affairs on Friday wrote to states that the 9pm to 5am night curfew announced as part of its Unlock-1 guidelines on May 30 did not apply to passenger transport and movement of goods on national and state highways, officials said.

The Centre has objected to states restricting movement of such vehicles on highways during the night curfew. In a communication to all states, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla also said the purpose of restricting movement of individuals during the night was primarily intended at preventing congregation of people and ensuring social distancing, but not hampering supply chains and logistics.

“I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting movement of individuals, except for essential activities, between 9pm and 5am, is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing,” Bhalla said in his letter.

“The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and national highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and flights,” he added.

He advised the states’ governments not to prevent such movement.

The current lockdown measures are restricted only to containment zones across the country and will continue till June 30. A large number of social, economic, religious and sports activities have been allowed as part of Unlock-1.

Key activities which have opened in the past 12 days include hotels, shopping malls and the dine-in facility in restaurants, which were closed since March 24. However, international flights, Metro rail services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and assembly halls are still banned.