Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s ‘don’t compel me to come after you’ jibe

‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s ‘don’t compel me to come after you’ jibe

‘We don’t subscribe to the thoughts of Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut,’ Fadnavis said.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Devendra Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Agadhi government should show governance instead of issuing veiled threats. (HT PHOTO)

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned the opposition to stay away from vindictive politics, former CM Devendra Fadnavis asked Thackeray to stop threatening. “Show governance instead,” the BJP leader said, slamming the Maha Vikas Agadhi government for the Covid-19 situation in the state. “It’s by Gods grace that second wave hasn’t reached in Maharashtra yet,” Fadnavis said.

“We have never made personal attacks. if we are talking about personal attacks, Shiv Sena leaders have attacked my wife but i have never made a fuss over it,” Fadnavis said referring to the recent Twitter fight between Amruta Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Also Read: ‘Don’t compel me to come after you’: Uddhav Thackeray’s veiled warning to Opposition

Talking about the government’s fallout with journalist Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Fadnavis distanced the party’s stand from the opinions of both Goswami and Ranaut and said, “We do not subscribe to the thoughts of Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but we are against the attitude of suppressing those who speak against the government.”

“They remember the promise given [by BJP] for the CM post, but they have forgotten promises they gave to the farmers. Government has not helped the farmers,” Fadnavis said.



“We are not demanding President’s rule but the two decisions [each by Supreme Court and High Court against Maharashtra govt ] is an example of a breakdown of constitution machinery,” Fadnavis added.

On the occasion of completing a year in the office, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana published an interview of the chief minister where he said he and his family has been targetted by the opposition.

“We do not want to get into vindictive politics but if you force us, we will use Sudarshan chakra [mythological weapon] against your vindictiveness,” he said.

“I am following all developments closely. If I am quiet or I am restrained it doesn’t mean that I am unmanly. The manner in which people’s families and children are targeted does not suit Maharashtra’s culture. The ones targeting families and children must remember that even they have families. They are not clean… Not only the government but the people of Maharashtra will definitely resist such vindictive politics,” Uddhav said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: ‘I compliment the team for their work’: PM Modi tweets after taking stock of Covid-19 vaccine development at Zydus Biotech Park
Nov 28, 2020 12:43 IST
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
Nov 28, 2020 12:34 IST
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
Nov 28, 2020 11:08 IST
CBI raids 40 premises in three states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
Nov 28, 2020 12:52 IST

latest news

TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
Nov 28, 2020 12:53 IST
Samantha is enjoying ‘bright sunny days’ in Maldives
Nov 28, 2020 12:54 IST
Harsh Goenka lists 6 things people should do in their youth. Check it out
Nov 28, 2020 12:53 IST
Scientists reveal regions of the brain where serotonin promotes patience
Nov 28, 2020 12:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.