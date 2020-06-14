Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Donald Trump describes coronavirus as ‘invincible enemy’, says America will defeat it

Donald Trump describes coronavirus as ‘invincible enemy’, says America will defeat it

The Covid-19 pandemic that started from China last December has so far killed 116,000 Americans and over two million have tested positive.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Washington

US president Donald Trump (File photo)

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called the novel coronavirus an “invincible enemy” and exuded confidence that America will be able to defeat it soon.

The Covid-19 pandemic that started from China last December has so far killed 116,000 Americans and over two million have tested positive.

“We will vanquish the virus. We will extinguish this plague,” Trump said in his commencement address at the 2020 US Military Academy at West Point Graduation Ceremony.

Trump used the occasion to thank the US military in the successful fight against the novel coronavirus.



“The depth and breadth of the US Military’s contributions to our society are an everlasting inspiration to us all. I want to take this opportunity to thank all members of America’s Armed Forces in every branch - active duty, National Guard, and reserve - who stepped forward to help battle the invisible enemy - the new virus that came to our shores from a distant land called China,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly said that the deadly coronavirus originated from a virology lab in China’s Wuhan city before it spread across the world.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anmol Narang is first Sikh woman to graduate from US Military Academy
Jun 14, 2020 00:29 IST
Donald Trump describes coronavirus as ‘invincible enemy’, says America will defeat it
Jun 14, 2020 00:29 IST
IMA passing out parade: Proud parents virtually watch officers get commissioned
Jun 14, 2020 00:27 IST
Anomalies in construction : Contractor directed to reconstruct road in Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.