Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Donald Trump’s ‘filthy air’ remark result of ‘Howdy Modi’: Congress leaders

Donald Trump’s ‘filthy air’ remark result of ‘Howdy Modi’: Congress leaders

The “Howdy Modi” event was attended by about 50,000 people of Indian origin from across the US. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump had also addressed the gathering

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 11:52 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Jaiveer Shergill took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on Friday for US President Donald Trump’s remark that “India’s air is filthy” and linked the outburst to the “Howdy Modi” event that was held in Houston, Texas, on September 22, 2019.

The “Howdy Modi” event was attended by about 50,000 people of Indian origin from across the US. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump had also addressed the gathering.

“Fruits of Friendship. 1) Questions India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) death toll. 2) Says India sends dirt up into the air. India’s ‘air is filthy’. 3) Called India ‘tariff king’. The result of ‘Howdy Modi’ !” Sibal tweeted.

Earlier during the final presidential debate with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night, Trump accused China, India and Russia of not taking care of their “filthy air”, while justifying America’s withdrawal from the “unfair” Paris climate agreement, which was signed in 2016.



“Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India, it’s filthy. The air is filthy,” Trump said during the presidential debate.

Shergill, too, hit out at the government for not responding to Trump’s accusation.

“BJP’s (Bharatiya Janata Party) foreign policy trump card is boasting about Modi-Trump friendship and President Trump’s election card seems to be berating India. Not naming China when they trespass and not responding to Trump when he labels India’s air ‘filthy’ is the BJP’s version of nationalism!! Howdy punctures 56 inches (of Modi’s chest),” the Congress spokesperson tweeted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls LIVE updates: NDA’s win will make Bihar ‘Aatmanirbhar,’ says PM Modi
Oct 23, 2020 11:55 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
12 hours on, 250 Mumbai firefighters struggle to put out blaze at city mall
Oct 23, 2020 10:31 IST
UP cops gather evidence of Kerala scribe’s role in Hathras violence incitement plot
Oct 23, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Handbag maker Hermes echoes luxury sales rebound amid online surge
Oct 23, 2020 12:06 IST
Delhi’s air worst in 8 months; 10 of 35 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ AQI reading
Oct 23, 2020 12:09 IST
AP EAMCET 2020 counselling begins, check list of required documents, rank-wise schedule here
Oct 23, 2020 12:04 IST
Aditya Birla Fashion to sell 7.8% stake to Flipkart Group for Rs 1500 cr
Oct 23, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.