Donation drive for Ayodhya’s Ram temple from next month

Swami Govind Giri Maharaj was in Nagpur on Monday to announce the beginning of a month-long donation drive to collect funds for building the temple starting from January 15.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 22:53 IST

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Hindustan Times Nagpur

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas said around Rs 1,100 crore will be spent for the Ram temple project. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust will launch a countrywide month-long donation drive to build the ambitious Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said Monday.

Giri , treasurer of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas, also said that around Rs 1,100 crore will be spent for the project which includes over Rs 300 crore to build the main structure of the temple.

During the donation drive, coupons worth Rs1,000, Rs100 and even Rs 10 will be sold. The idea is to get contributions from even the poorest for which Rs 10 coupons will be sold.

Swami Govind Giri Maharaj was in Nagpur on Monday to announce the beginning of a month-long donation drive to collect funds for building the temple starting from January 15.



“We want to reach the last man of the society for their contribution for the project,” he said.

“This is a special campaign under which door-to-door contact will happen to collect donations through sale of coupons. Contributions for the temple other than the special drive have already begun and will continue,” said Giri and informed that Rs100 crore has been collected for the project, so far.

Answering a question, he said that the Rs 6 crore collected during the drive of 1990s has also been handed over to the Trust. The Ram temple campus will have a number of facilities like a yagnashala, library and a martyrs’ memorial. “The memorial will pay homage to all those who have laid down their lives for the temple, which include those who fought the war during the Mughal invasion of 1528 AD and also the karsevaks, who lost their lives,” he said.

According to Giri, the design of temple foundation will be decided soon after a meeting with experts from IITs at Mumbai, Hyderabad, Surat and Roorkee. “They have come up with two suggestions for the foundation. After finalizing the plan in the meeting, we hope to start construction by January. It will take at least three and half years to complete the temple structure.

