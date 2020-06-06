Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Double trouble: Is there a link between Covid-19 and dengue?

Double trouble: Is there a link between Covid-19 and dengue?

A Lancet report published in March states that dengue and Covid-19 are difficult to distinguish because of their “shared clinical and laboratory features”.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 10:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The research further emphasised the possibility of serious health implications on failing to determine Covid-19 positive case because of a positive dengue rapid test result. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

With the monsoon season setting in and the threat of viral, bacterial and vector-borne infections raising its ugly head, Mumbai has reported incidents wherein Covid-19 positive patients have also tested positive for dengue.

A Lancet report published in March states that dengue and Covid-19 are difficult to distinguish because of their “shared clinical and laboratory features”.

The report enumerated an example wherein two patients in Singapore with false-positive results from rapid serological testing for dengue were later confirmed to have severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection - the causative virus of Covid-19.

The research further emphasised the possibility of serious health implications on failing to determine Covid-19 positive case because of a positive dengue rapid test result.



Also read: 9,887 new Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump

“Our cases highlight the importance of recognising false-positive dengue serology results (with different commercially available assays) in patients with Covid-19. We emphasise the urgent need for rapid, sensitive, and accessible diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2, which need to be highly accurate to protect public health,” the report stated.

Coronavirus cases across the globe are on a rapid rise with the tally now inching toward the 7 million mark. Nearly 4 lakh people have succumbed to death worldwide due to Covid-19 disease. In India, the number of coronavirus cases jumped to 236,657 on Saturday as per the data updated by the Ministry of Health. While 114,072 have recovered from the deadly contagion in India, 6,642 people have died due to the virus in the country.

According to Johns Hopkins University’s global Covid-19 tally, India has overtaken Italy to climb to the sixth spot with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. The US, Brazil, Russia, Spain and the UK are the top five countries with most coronavirus cases worldwide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Double trouble: Is there a link between Covid-19 and dengue?
Jun 06, 2020 10:00 IST
George Floyd’s death sparks new generation of activists in US
Jun 06, 2020 09:53 IST
SEBA Assam Board 10th result 2020 announced at sebaonline.org, all you need to know
Jun 06, 2020 09:51 IST
LIVE: Germany records 407 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
Jun 06, 2020 09:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.