Doubts being spread against farm reforms, this has become a new trend: PM Modi in Varanasi

PM Modi was addressing his first public engagement in Khajuri where he dedicated to the nation the widened Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19. (Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday defended his government’s initiatives for farmers and vouched for independence in their decision-making. He said it should be upto the farmers to decide whether they want to sell their produce or not in Varanasi.

PM Modi was addressing his first public engagement in Khajuri where he dedicated to the nation the widened Handia (Prayagraj)-Rajatalab (Varanasi) section of National Highway 19.

The Prime Minister’s remarks on farmers and country’s agricultural policies comes amid a stir by thousands of farmers against the three farm legislations recently cleared by Parliament.

Also read: In Varanasi, PM Modi hails work done by Yogi govt, says UP now known as ‘Express Pradesh’

Here is what all he said on farmers and agricultural policies in the country in his address:

- We promised that Swaminathan would give MSP one and a half times the cost in line with the Commission’s recommendation. This promise was not only fulfilled on paper, but has reached the bank accounts of the farmers.

- The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days. There’s new trend now, earlier decisions of government were opposed, now rumours have become basis for Opposition (parties). Propaganda is spread that although decision is right, it can lead to other consequences, about things that haven’t happened or will never happen. Same is with farm laws.

- We had said that we will stop black marketing of urea and give sufficient urea to the farmer.Urea deficiency was not allowed in the last 6 years. Earlier, urea had to be taken in black, and the farmers who came to take urea were also lathicharged on.

- Earlier, transactions outside the market were illegal. In such a situation, small farmers were cheated and disputed. Now the small farmer can also take legal action on every deal that is out of the market. The farmer has now also found new options and legal protection from deception.

- India’s agricultural products are famous all over the world. Should not the farmer have access to this big market and higher prices? If someone considers transactions from the old system only, then where has that been stopped?

- Farmers are being empowered by giving them options for a bigger market. Reforms are being done in the interest of farmers, which will give them more options. Shouldn’t a farmer get freedom to sell his produce directly to those who give them better prices and facilities?

- In the past years, crop insurance or irrigation, seeds or markets, work has been done at all levels. PM crop insurance scheme has helped about 4 crore farmer families of the country. Under the PM Agricultural Irrigation Scheme, 47 lakh hectares of land has come under micro irrigation.