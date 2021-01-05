Sections
Downpour in Chennai causes waterlogging; rainfall may continue till Wednesday

Moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in the city and adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet until Wednesday

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:39 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Clouds over Marina beach in Chennai. (File photo)

A downpour in Chennai on Tuesday caused severe water logging in the city’s low-lying neighbourhoods, arterial roads and prompted authorities to open sluice gates of the Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs to release surplus water.

The regional meteorological centre said moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in the city and adjoining districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Ranipet until Wednesday. Intermittent rain was then forecast until January 10.

Independent weather watcher Pradeep John said Tamil Nadu has received 22mm rainfall so far this month which means it has crossed the normal for January--18mm--in just four days.

