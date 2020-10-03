Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Dr Reddy’s seeks nod for phase 3 trial of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Dr Reddy’s seeks nod for phase 3 trial of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

The phase 3 trial of Sputnik V, developed by Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is underway in Russia since September 1 on around 40,000 subjects, a report said.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A nurse shows Russia's "Sputnik-V" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) prepared for inoculation in a post-registration trials stage at a clinic in Moscow, Russia. (Reuters File Photo)

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DGCI) to conduct the phase 3 human clinical trials of Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine to treat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to news agency PTI.

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund has reached an agreement with the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm for clinical trials and distribution of its experimental vaccine, which was approved by the Russian government in August.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

“The Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has applied to the DCGI seeking permission to conduct phase-3 human clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Russia. The DCGI will carry out a technical evaluation of the application before giving its approval,” PTI quoted a source as saying.

The phase 3 trial of Sputnik V, developed by Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), is underway in Russia since September 1 on around 40,000 subjects, they added.

According to sources cited by the agency, it would be multi-centre, observer-blind, randomised controlled study. The RDIF had earlier said that upon regulatory approval in India, it shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the Indian pharma company.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Russia has a good history as far as manufacturing vaccines is concerned; they make good vaccines so we presume this vaccine is good. They have published the first study of 76 patients in the medical journal The Lancet which is showing good effectiveness and good antibody immunity generation,” Dr Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), had said when RDIF and Dr Reddy’s had agreed to collaborate.

(With PTI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 15:32 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: RR bat against unchanged RCB
Oct 03, 2020 15:32 IST
Hathras gang-rape victim’s kin say ‘couldn’t even see her face before cremation’
Oct 03, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

US opens trade case to probe Vietnam currency undervaluation
Oct 03, 2020 15:26 IST
Delhi Metro to start services for UPSC candidates from 6am on Sunday
Oct 03, 2020 15:24 IST
Visva Bharati merit list for UG, PG courses released at vbu.ucanapply.com, here’s how to check
Oct 03, 2020 15:23 IST
KCR writes to Centre as Telangana seeks complete control over dam on Krishna
Oct 03, 2020 15:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.