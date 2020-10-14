DRDO chief says India can have complete missile system in 4-5 years

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday expressed hope that within the next 4-5 years, the agency can help the Indian armed forces by developing a complete missile system.

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, “It will take probably about 4-5 years for us to work on all these things and realise a complete missile system, working for some good amount of range.”

India has tested 10 missiles in the last two months with indigenously developed Rudram-1 being the latest. Rudram-1 is an anti-radiation missile that can detect enemy radars and specifically target them which helps in breaking down the first wave of resistance and creating space for more damage.

Along with Rudram, the DRDO has also tested extended-range BrahMos missile, supersonic missile-assisted release of torpedo anti-submarine warfare, hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya and hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle (HSTDV).

These missile tests come at a time when India is engaged in a bitter row with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The DRDO chief said that the organisation can now accommodate the needs of the armed forces. He said, “We are now able to develop any type of missile system that the armed forces want.”

The assurance made by the DRDO chief also reflects that the defence sector is also focussing on developing indigenous weapons systems giving the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) drive a push.

Reddy also pointed out that the missiles are a part of DRDO’s effort to develop modern weapons for the armed forces when they are engaged in a conflict with China. He said, “DRDO has been working on many weapon systems. Even during the Covid-19 period, scientists have been continuously working on that. All have matured and hence whenever a system is ready, we are going further developmental trials.”

He further added, “The maturity level of many technologies is such that we had very successful flights.”