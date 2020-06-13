DRDO develops ‘GermiKlean’ to sanitise uniforms of security forces

DRDO designed and developed a dry heat treatment chamber named “GermiKlean”. This chamber is designed to sanitise 25 pairs of uniforms within 15 minutes. (ANI)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a sanitizing chamber named ‘GermiKlean’ to sanitise uniforms of security forces.

The sanitizing chamber has been set up at Parliament Street Police Station.

DRDO’s move came after Delhi Police gave their requirement for sanitizing their uniforms, canes, cane shields, helmets, etc.

“We can keep our uniforms and other items to be sanitised inside the chamber and it has proved to be really beneficial for us. I am really thankful to DRDO for taking this initiative on our request. DRDO has also designed a sanitisation tunnel for us and they have also designed a mat for us for foot sanitization,” said Eish Singhal, DCP, Parliament Street Police Station.

