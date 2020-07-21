DRDO’s ‘Bharat’ drones for Indian Army for accurate surveillance along China border

Sections
The Bharat drones have been developed by a Chandigarh-based laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

The drone has been made capable of survival in extreme cold weather temperatures and is being developed further for harsher weather. (ANI)

Amid the ongoing boundary dispute between India and China, DRDO has provided its indigenously-developed drone named Bharat to the Indian Army for carrying out accurate surveillance in high altitude areas and mountainous terrain along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

“The Indian Army requires drones for accurate surveillance in the ongoing dispute in the Eastern Ladakh area. For this requirement, the DRDO has provided the Bharat drones to it,” defence sources told ANI here.

The Bharat series of the drones can be listed among “World’s most agile and lightest Surveillance drone. Indigenously developed by the DRDO.”



DRDO sources said the “small yet powerful drone works autonomously at any location with great accuracy. The unibody biomimetic design with advance release technology is a lethal combination for surveillance missions”. The drone is equipped with artificial intelligence to detect friends and foes and can take action accordingly.

The drone has been made capable of survival in extreme cold weather temperatures and is being developed further for harsher weather.

The drone provides real-time video transmission during the complete missions and with very advanced night vision capabilities, it can detect humans hidden in deep forests.

It is gaining a lot of popularity because it can operate in swarm operations, sources said.

The drone has been built in a way that makes it impossible to be detected by Radar.

