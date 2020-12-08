Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / DRDO’s new Arjun tank demonstrates advanced capability to Army

DRDO’s new Arjun tank demonstrates advanced capability to Army

The Mark1A are the advanced version of the two regiments of the Arjun tanks in the Army and the force is looking to place orders for 118 more of these.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

The Army had placed an order for 124 of the Mark1A tanks in the first go and is now likely to order more if they meet its requirements. (Bloomberg (Representative Image))

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Arjun tank on Diwali, senior Indian Army officials were shown the advanced capabilities of the DRDO-manufactured Mark1A version of the tank.

Some rounds were fired during the demonstration and remote-controlled weapon system operation was also showcased during the demonstration before the Director-General Armoured Corps Lt Gen MJS Kahlon and Lt Gen Hasabnis in Jaisalmer, sources told ANI.

“The DRDO tank capability upgradation trials would continue for some more days,” they said.

The Mark1A are the advanced version of the two regiments of the Arjun tanks in the Army and the force is looking to place orders for 118 more of these.

The Army had placed an order for 124 of these tanks in the first go and is now likely to order more if they meet its requirements.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
‘300 million people may get vaccinated simultaneously’: Union health secy
Dec 08, 2020 21:22 IST
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

DRDO’s new Arjun tank demonstrates advanced capability to Army
Dec 08, 2020 22:10 IST
England camp cleared of virus and free to leave South Africa
Dec 08, 2020 22:03 IST
576 fresh cases, 8 deaths in Pune district
Dec 08, 2020 22:03 IST
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Dec 08, 2020 22:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.