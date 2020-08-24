DRDO sets an ambitious 2021 target for 108 defence items at meeting with Rajnath Singh

DRDO has apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Siingh abut the strict timelines that the research organisation has worked out for development of 108 systems and subsystems. (PTI)

Days after the government announced a policy change to encourage self-reliance in the defence sector, a Defence Research and Development Organisation team on Monday told the government that 108 systems and subsystems would be delivered by the Indian industry within the next 18 months. The list of 108 items that the industry would design, develop and manufacture was handed over to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by DRDO secretary Dr G Satheesh Reddy.

“This initiative will pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat,” defence minister Rajnath Singh tweeted after the meeting with the DRDO delegation.

Singh said he had been apprised about the systems and subsystems that had been identified for development by Indian industry. The list, reviewed by HT, includes mini and micro UAVs, mine laying and marking equipment, armoured engineering reconnaissance vehicle and fuel system components for aircrafts.

“The DRDO will provide its support to industries in this development process,” the minister said.

Of the 108 items, 68 items would be developed before the end of this year. The remaining 40 items are targeted to be manufactured by the end of 2021.

The government had earlier this month gone public with plans to restrict imports in the defence sector over the next five years, putting out a list of 101 items that would to be produced within the country by 2024. Singh had then made it clear that the embargo on imports would kick in between 2020 and 2024.

The decision was taken in consultation with the defence industry. The list of weapons and systems to be placed on the restricted import list includes artillery guns, missile destroyers, ship-borne cruise missiles and long-range land attack cruise missiles.`