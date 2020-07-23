Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / DRDO sets up Covid testing facility in Leh

DRDO sets up Covid testing facility in Leh

The facility has been established at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) in Leh.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 14:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Until now, samples for Covid testing were sent from Leh to Delhi or Chandigarh. (HT photo)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has set up a Covid-19 testing facility in Leh to increase the rate of testing to identify corona cases in Ladakh, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The facility has been established at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) in Leh.

“The testing facility at DIHAR is capable of screening 50 samples per day. The facility can also be utilised for training manpower for Covid testing and will be of great help to address future bio-threats and carrying out R&D activities pertinent to agro-animal diseases,” the ministry said in a statement.

Until now, samples for Covid testing were sent from Leh to Delhi or Chandigarh. The new facility, inaugurated by lieutenant governor RK Mathur on Wednesday, meets the safety standards and guidelines of Indian Council of Medical Research.



Mathur was briefed about the bio-safety aspects of the testing facility and precautionary measures to minimise cross-contamination and safety of researchers, health professionals and the environment, the statement said.

DIHAR is one of the life sciences laboratories of DRDO working on cold arid agro-animal technologies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This is how a hungry baby rhino lets his keeper know he needs food. Watch
Jul 23, 2020 15:06 IST
No timescale for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India, says UK envoy
Jul 23, 2020 15:07 IST
Bodyguard of additional district judge commits suicide at Khagaria police lines in Bihar
Jul 23, 2020 15:06 IST
Pooja Batra shares throwback pic with Channing Tatum
Jul 23, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.