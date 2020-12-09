Sections
Home / India News / DRDO successfully demonstrates quantum communication between two labs

DRDO successfully demonstrates quantum communication between two labs

“Secure communications are vital for defence and strategic agencies world over and distribution of encryption keys from time to time is an important requirement in this context... Quantum based communication offers a robust solution to sharing the keys securely,” said an official statement.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 18:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and The Research Centre Imarat (RCI) were the two labs that participated in the demonstration of communication using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology. Representational image (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully demonstrated communication between its two labs using Quantum Key Distribution (N) technology.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for successful demonstration of QKD-based communication between its two labs in Hyderabad, said the statement.

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and The Research Centre Imarat (RCI) were the two labs that participated in this demonstration.

“Quantum Communication using the time-bin QKD scheme was performed under realistic conditions. The setup also demonstrated the validation of detection of a third party trying to gain knowledge of the communication,” the statement added.

