Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / DRI official critically hurt after he was shot by gold smugglers, 5.5 kg of gold seized

DRI official critically hurt after he was shot by gold smugglers, 5.5 kg of gold seized

The federal agency recovered 5.5 kg gold worth Rs 2.75 crore from the car that the smugglers were travelling in and later 200 kg of unaccounted silver from the premises of a Jodhpur-based financier.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:42 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The smuggled gold was found concealed in a specially made cavity under the passengers’ seats and was being transported from Jaipur to Jodhpur. (DRI.)

A Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official was critically injured after he was shot by gold smugglers in Jodhpur on Friday morning, officials said.

The federal agency recovered 5.5 kg gold worth Rs 2.75 crore from the car that the smugglers were travelling in and later 200 kg of unaccounted silver from the premises of a Jodhpur-based financier.

In a statement issued on Friday evening, DRI said that “acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI Jodhpur intercepted a vehicle at Kharia Meethapur on the Jaipur-Jodhpur highway (near Balari), suspected to be carrying smuggled gold of foreign origin, in the early hours of September 18”.

On being apprehended by the DRI team, one of the three occupants of the intercepted Innova SUV, opened fire without any provocation in which one of the team members was critically injured and had to be rushed to the hospital, the agency said.



“The rummaging of the intercepted vehicle led to the recovery of about 5.5 kgs of smuggled foreign-origin gold having market value of approximately Rs 2.75 crore. The smuggled gold was found concealed in a specially made cavity under the passengers’ seats and was being transported from Jaipur to Jodhpur,” the DRI said.

The agency added that “In the follow up search at the residence of the Jodhpur-based key financer of the smuggled gold, around 200 kg of unaccounted for silver bars were also recovered”.

The agency refused to share further details.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
Sep 18, 2020 19:58 IST
Lok Sabha adjourned 4 times after row over Anurag Thakur’s remark on Nehru-Gandhis
Sep 18, 2020 19:35 IST
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Sep 18, 2020 19:32 IST
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Sep 18, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wraps shoot, Erica -Pooja share happy pics
Sep 18, 2020 20:47 IST
DRI official critically hurt after he was shot by gold smugglers, 5.5 kg of gold seized
Sep 18, 2020 20:42 IST
It’s okay to admit you have family fatigue
Sep 18, 2020 20:39 IST
Anand Kripalu to replace Sanjeev Churiwala as RCB Chairman
Sep 18, 2020 20:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.