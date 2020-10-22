Driver in Rajasthan’s Banswara disappears after allegedly killing wife, 2 kids

Neighbours said the couple had an uneasy relationship and had fought on Wednesday. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A man allegedly killed her wife and two children Wednesday night with a sharp weapon in Banswara, 530 km south of Jaipur, and then escaped, police said on Thursday.

The police were informed of the murders by a relative who had gone to meet the accused and saw that his wife and children were lying dead in their house located in the Rata Talai area.

“The accused who has been identified as Devendar Sharma, is around 40-years-old and is a driver by profession. He is a native of Dholpur district. He fled the spot after the incident. In the morning around 8am when one of the relatives went to the accused house he saw the bodies of the woman and her two children on the floor of the house after which he informed us,” said a district police official.

He said a police team and forensic experts rushed to the crime scene to begin a probe.

“The three deceased were identified as Neetu Sharma (37) and her two children were identified as Shweta Sharma (15) and Aryan Sharma (12). According to neighbours, the couple had an uneasy relationship and on Wednesday they had a fight too,” the police official said.

Further investigation is on