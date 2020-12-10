Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Drone movement spotted at international border in J-K’s RS Pura sector

Drone movement spotted at international border in J-K’s RS Pura sector

Last month, the drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Besides, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector in the month of September.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 10:37 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

“Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it,” said BSF. (ANI Photo)

Drone movement was noticed at the international border in Ranbir Singh Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday night.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said the drone went back after the troops fired at it.

“Drone movement was noticed at the international border in RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir last night. The drone went back after the alert troops fired at it,” said BSF.

Last month, the drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Besides, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed International Border in the Samba sector in the month of September.

Jawans on the border are keeping strict vigil.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest day 15: ‘No rift among our unions,’ say protesters
Dec 10, 2020 10:31 IST
10 years of Mamata regime: TMC to release report card today
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
Active cases at record low, 31,521 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Dec 10, 2020 09:57 IST
Distribute tablets, ensure kids don’t watch inappropriate content: GoM on e-education
Dec 10, 2020 10:18 IST

latest news

Why Google CEO, Sundar Pichai said ‘sorry’ in a staff-wide email
Dec 10, 2020 10:53 IST
Rupee depreciates 11 paise to 73.68 against US dollar in early trade
Dec 10, 2020 10:51 IST
Shares mostly lower in Asia after tech-led drop on Wall Street
Dec 10, 2020 10:49 IST
Gavaskar slams England for using placards to send information
Dec 10, 2020 10:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.