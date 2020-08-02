Drones, restrictions on outsiders among security protocol ahead of Ram temple event at Ayodhya

Police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in the Prime Minister’s security detail on the day. (PTI)

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya have put in place several security arrangements, including Covid-19 protocols and preventive measures, ahead of the ceremony to lay the foundation stone on August 5 for the construction of the Ram temple, a senior official said on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in a grand ceremony, which will be attended by several dignitaries, on Wednesday.

Deepak Kumar, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Ayodhya range, talked about the elaborate security arrangements in the temple town before and during the bhoomi pujan ceremony.

“A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya. A Covid-19 protocol has also been followed. Covid warriors will also be deployed,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We are continuously keeping a watch across the VIP routes via drones. There are no movement restrictions for the people residing in Ayodhya. I urge people not to step outdoors to contain Covid-19. We will not let outsiders enter the city,” he added.

The senior police official also said that more than five people will not be allowed to gather at a place but shops can open in the temple town.

Police personnel, who have tested negative for the coronavirus disease and are below the age of 45, will be deployed in the Prime Minister’s security detail on the day.

“The inner security ring will be handled by the Special Protection Group (SPG) officers. But police personnel, who have tested negative for the infection as well as those kept in reserve in complete isolation, would preferably be deployed closer to the inner security ring of the PM,” Hitesh Chandra Awasthy, UP’s director general of police (DGP), had said on Friday.

Police have also planned route diversions and put in barricades at a dozen places in the town to ease traffic movement.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, is organising the ceremony. The construction of the Ram temple will begin after the ceremony.