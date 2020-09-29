Drug probe not connected to Rajput’s death: NCB tells court during Rhea’s bail plea hearing

Sections
Updated: Sep 29, 2020 18:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bombay High Court on Tuesday took up the bail pleas filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

In its reply, NCB told court that the drug investigation has nothing to do with Rajput’s death case.

“All throughout arguments, applicants state that this is connected to Sushant Singh Rajput death case but this investigation has nothing to do with it,” ASG Anil Singh, lawyer for NCB, told the court.

The anti-drug agency further said that all the people arrested in the case are interlinked to each other and it is a drug syndicate.

“I want to point out that this a drug syndicate and that they are all interlinked. All persons arrested till now, are connected with each other and it is a syndicate. There were regular links and purchasing,” NCB said in the court.

