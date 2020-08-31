DU registrations for merit-based admissions to close today

The Central university is set to look at the highest-ever applications for these courses in recent times. (PTI)

Registration for merit-based admission to Delhi University’s (DU) various undergraduate, postgraduate, Masters of Philosophy (M Phil) / Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) courses will close at 5 pm on Monday.

The online registration process stretched to around six weeks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The applicants will be allowed to upload their documents later.

DU has received 349,357 paid applications – over a lakh more than last year – until Monday morning.

In 2019, 258,388 applicants had registered during the three-week registration period. In 2018, the corresponding figure was 278, 544.

Though there are over 550,000 registrations on the admissions portal so far, the number of paid applicants is much less because of various factors, including duplicity and multiple registrations per candidate.

“Applicants, whose qualifying examination is yet to be held, or applicants who are required to upload their marksheet/certificates are informed that the university will give them sufficient time to do so even after the registration is closed. This is likely to happen sometime in the second/third week of September,” DU’s admission branch had said in a statement on Saturday.

A member of the admission branch, requesting anonymity, said that the cut-offs for undergraduate courses might be released in the first week of October.

In July, HT had reported that the university might set higher cut-offs this year, as more number of students had scored above 90% in their class 12 Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) this year.

The number of students who scored 95% and above increased by 118.6% and those who secured 90% and above rose 67.48% this year, as compared to 2019.

The registration portal was opened on June 20 and the deadline for registration was extended thrice because of the pandemic.

Registrations for entrance-based courses had closed on July 31.

However, DU had extended the deadline for admissions to merit-based courses to August 31.

DU had introduced several changes in the admission process this year because of the viral outbreak, including 100% online.

The varsity scrapped the trials for admissions under sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) category.

Students seeking admissions under these categories will be required to submit eligibility certificates on the admissions portal.

