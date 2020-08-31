Sections
Home / India News / DU registrations for merit-based admissions to close today

DU registrations for merit-based admissions to close today

DU has received 349,357 paid applications – over a lakh more than last year – until Monday morning.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Central university is set to look at the highest-ever applications for these courses in recent times. (PTI)

Registration for merit-based admission to Delhi University’s (DU) various undergraduate, postgraduate, Masters of Philosophy (M Phil) / Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) courses will close at 5 pm on Monday.

Also read: DUET 2020 admit card released at du.ac.in, here’s direct link

The online registration process stretched to around six weeks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The Central university is set to look at the highest-ever applications for these courses in recent times.

The applicants will be allowed to upload their documents later.



DU has received 349,357 paid applications – over a lakh more than last year – until Monday morning.

In 2019, 258,388 applicants had registered during the three-week registration period. In 2018, the corresponding figure was 278, 544.

Though there are over 550,000 registrations on the admissions portal so far, the number of paid applicants is much less because of various factors, including duplicity and multiple registrations per candidate.

“Applicants, whose qualifying examination is yet to be held, or applicants who are required to upload their marksheet/certificates are informed that the university will give them sufficient time to do so even after the registration is closed. This is likely to happen sometime in the second/third week of September,” DU’s admission branch had said in a statement on Saturday.

A member of the admission branch, requesting anonymity, said that the cut-offs for undergraduate courses might be released in the first week of October.

In July, HT had reported that the university might set higher cut-offs this year, as more number of students had scored above 90% in their class 12 Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) this year.

The number of students who scored 95% and above increased by 118.6% and those who secured 90% and above rose 67.48% this year, as compared to 2019.

The registration portal was opened on June 20 and the deadline for registration was extended thrice because of the pandemic.

Registrations for entrance-based courses had closed on July 31.

However, DU had extended the deadline for admissions to merit-based courses to August 31.

DU had introduced several changes in the admission process this year because of the viral outbreak, including 100% online.

The varsity scrapped the trials for admissions under sports and extracurricular activities (ECA) category.

Students seeking admissions under these categories will be required to submit eligibility certificates on the admissions portal.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case: How the case progressed in SC
Aug 31, 2020 09:38 IST
‘Will contest Article 370 move legally, democratically’: Farooq and Omar Abdullah
Aug 31, 2020 07:24 IST
Amit Shah recovers after post-Covid care, discharged from AIIMS Delhi
Aug 31, 2020 09:30 IST
With 78,512 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally at 3,621,245
Aug 31, 2020 09:53 IST

latest news

‘We’ll do whatever we can to make sure IPL goes ahead’: CSK’s Shane Watson
Aug 31, 2020 09:50 IST
GDP numbers to be out today; Q1 growth likely to be worst
Aug 31, 2020 09:48 IST
Donald Trump hails Shinzo Abe as Japan’s best-ever PM
Aug 31, 2020 09:45 IST
DEE Assam final results for assistant teacher exam released at dee.assam.gov.in
Aug 31, 2020 09:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.