Big challenge to tackle Super Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19 outbreak: NDRF

Warning that Super Cyclone Amphan has the potential to cause extensive damage to the coastlines of Bengal and Odisha during landfall later this week, National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan on Monday said preparing for the super cyclonic storm amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a “dual challenge” for the force.

“Cyclone Amphan is very intense and has the potential to do large-scale damage. It’s a big challenge as the cyclone is striking during the outbreak of Covid-19. We have dedicated 53 teams, including those on standby, for Cyclone Amphan and for the people likely to be affected in Odisha, West Bengal,” the NDRF DG said at a news briefing.

Cyclone Amphan developed rapidly into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Monday afternoon prompting a series of key meetings in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday afternoon chaired a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority to discuss the preparations in place to tackle the cyclonic storm. The Prime Minister has directed that all necessary measures be taken to complete evacuation of people from areas in the cyclone’s path and maintain adequate quantities of essential supplies.

The super cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds ranging from 195 kmph to 250 kmph.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has spoken to the chief secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha on Monday. He told the West Bengal government that as per their request, 13 teams of NDRF have already been pre-positioned in the state, 4 teams are en-route and 4 teams are on standby for relief and rescue operations if needed.

Bhalla also assured of any assistance if required from the Centre and said help would be provided immediately.

According to definition, a super cyclone usually travels with wind speed velocity of almost 250 kmph and makes a tremendous impact on landfall causing large-scale destruction.

“We don’t want to take Amphan lightly as it’s only the second time that India is witnessing a super cyclone after 1999,” Pradhan said. Twenty-one years ago, in 1999, another super cyclonic storm had ravaged large parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. It had taken Odisha, a number of months to repair the extensive damage that the Super Cyclone had caused back then.

Cyclone Amphan will also cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and it has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of the state, a government statement issued on Monday evening said.

The districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata in West Bengal are likely to be the worst affected due to Cyclone Amphan. The storm is also likely to impact the coastal districts of north Odisha, including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore.

The IMD has warned of a storm surge of a height of about four-six metres above the astronomical tide, which would inundate the low-lying coastal areas of South and North 24 Parganas, and three-four metres in East Medinipur at the time of landfall, the statement said.

The government statement also recommended review of telecommunications in the event of damages caused to them and also to ensure quick resumption of services in the event of any disruption.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Navy have deployed ships and helicopters for relief and rescue operations. The Army and the Air Force units in West Bengal and Odisha have also been put on standby to prepare for the Super Cyclone.