Sections
Home / India News / Dubey aide Arvind Trivedi sent to judicial custody, will be taken to UP for interrogation

Dubey aide Arvind Trivedi sent to judicial custody, will be taken to UP for interrogation

According to an ATS official, Trivedi and his driver fled from Uttar Pradesh soon after the killing of eight policemen at Bikru village near Kanpur, in the intervening night of July 2 and 3, by Dubey and his associates.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:09 IST

By Manish K Pathak | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Juhu unit laid a trap at Kolshet Road, Thane and nabbed accused Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi and his driver on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) produced Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi, a close aide of slain gangster Vikas Dubey and Trivedi’s driver Sushilkumar Suresh Tiwari in Thane court on Sunday and both the men were sent to judicial custody till July 21.

ATS officials said, the Uttar Pradesh police are on their way to Mumbai and will take them to Kanpur to investigate their roles in connection with the case of eight policemen killed by Dubey and his associates.

According to an ATS official, Trivedi and his driver fled from Uttar Pradesh soon after the killing of eight policemen at Bikru village near Kanpur, in the intervening night of July 2 and 3, by Dubey and his associates. “Both went to Madhya Pradesh and from there they came to Pune hiding in a truck. After that they changed the vehicle and took another truck and arrived at the Kolshet area in Thane,” he said.

ALSO READ | Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team



“The Juhu unit of the ATS received a tip-off regarding Trivedi, known by the alias Guddan. The Juhu unit under the guidance of superiors laid a trap at Kolshet Road, Thane and nabbed accused Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi and his driver,” ATS officials mentioned in their statement.



Dubey, who was a history-sheeter and has approximately 60 criminal cases against him, absconded and was ultimately arrested in Ujjain on July 9. He was killed in an encounter on July 10, while being brought back to Kanpur by UP Police.

Trivedi is suspected of being involved in the murder of UP state minister Santosh Shukla, who was killed inside the Shivli police station in Kanpur, in 2001. Dubey was the main accused in the case, which saw 25 policemen, brought in as eyewitnesses to the murder, turn hostile in court. The UP state government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 in exchange for information on Trivedi’s whereabouts.

Following Trivedi’s arrest, the UP Police issued a press statement confirming Trivedi was an associate of Dubey. “Following the arrest made by Maharashtra ATS, it has come to light that Arvind Trivedi is an old member of Vikas Dubey’s gang. Investigations are being conducted to ascertain if he was involved in the incident at Bikru village. Arvind has not been named in the FIR,” the UP Police said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Girl whose cremation was stopped at Balongi on Sat died by suicide: Police
Jul 12, 2020 16:26 IST
UK examining infrastructure to smooth flow of EU trade: Cabinet secy Michael Gove
Jul 12, 2020 16:25 IST
Eight-days-old girl, youngest Covid-19 casualty, among 16 deaths reported on Saturday
Jul 12, 2020 16:24 IST
BJP steps up attack on government over Lockdown 3.0 in Pune
Jul 12, 2020 16:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.