Dudhwa Tiger Reserve to reopen from today: Know all guidelines here

Only those tourists clearing thermal scanning and having no symptoms of Covid-19 infection would be provided entry into the park premises. (AP)

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), one of the prominent wildlife reserves in India and a favourite tourist destination, will reopen from Sunday.

“Strict Covid protocols for the tourists as well as those visiting Dudhwa Tiger Reserve have been imposed this season starting November 1. Any violation of the protocol would be taken seriously,” the park’s field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Due to nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the tiger reserve had to be closed on March 22.

Know all the guidelines here:

1. Only those tourists clearing thermal scanning and having no symptoms of Covid-19 infection would be provided entry into the park premises.

2. Each and every person entering the DTR, whether they are tourists, guides or visitors, would have to put on masks all time and any violation would lead to monetary fine.

3. As per Covid guidelines of the Uttar Pradesh government, tourists in the 11 to 64 years age-group would be allowed into the national park. Entry of tourists below 10 years and above 65, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women would remain restricted.

4. Only two tourists would be allowed to stay in a Dudhwa hut, which would be sanitised daily at the expenses of the tourists.

5. In order to maintain social distancing, elephant climbing would remain banned this season while in the Jungle Safari vehicle, only four tourists (excluding driver) and the guide would be allowed to ride.

6. No tourist would be allowed to walk during the jungle safari.The tourists would not be permitted to step out of their vehicles during jungle safari and their vehicle would be sanitized before and after every trip.