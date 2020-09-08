‘Due to Modi Govt’s gross mismanagement...’: Rahul Gandhi blames Covid crisis on PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi looks on during a press conference in New Delhi. (AFP)

As India reached another grim milestone in the number of coronavirus disease cases, beating Brazil, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India’s high tally is due to government’s mismanagement.

“Due to Modi Govt’s gross mismanagement of Covid: 1. India’s total cases world’s 2nd highest. 2. India’s weekend tally higher than US & Brazil put together. 3. On Sunday, India’s share was 40% of total cases worldwide. 4. No flattening of curve,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

This is yet another jibe from the Congress leader who has relentlessly attacked the Centre on social media, blaming it for mishandling the outbreak of virus contagion and country’s economy.