Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Dungarpur violence: Over 6,000 booked in 20 cases, more FIRs to follow

Dungarpur violence: Over 6,000 booked in 20 cases, more FIRs to follow

An official said that the number of FIRs will see a sharp rise in the coming days as the victims who bore damage to their properties or those who got injured in the incident are yet to register the FIRs.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:37 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Violence erupted across districts on Thursday when the candidates of teachers’ recruitment examination-2018 blocked Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway, pelted stones at the police, damaged properties and torched vehicles. (JT Photo)

More than 6,000 people were booked in 20 cases in the violent protests by candidates of a teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur and Udaipur districts.

“In 20 cases, 6,019 people have been booked under various sections for arson, damaging public property, rioting, assaulting a public servant. A total of 1,219 accused have been named in the FIRs and the rest are unidentified,” said a senior police official familiar with the development of the case.

He added, “Out of these 20, eight each are registered at Dungarpur Sadar and Bicchiwara police station in Dungarpur district and rest four at Kherwara police station of Udaipur district. So far, 34 accused have been arrested.”

Also read: President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them



The official further said that the number of FIRs will see a sharp rise in the coming days as the victims who bore damage to their properties or those who got injured in the incident are yet to register the FIRs.



Meanwhile, the first phase of panchayat election to be held on September 28 and September 29 in Sarada and Gogunda block have been postponed due to deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Yesterday, one person was killed and at least five were injured in Udaipur.

The protesters vandalised over 100 houses in a residential colony of the town. State government has sought Rapid Action Force from Centre to rein in the agitators.

The state government on Saturday rushed three senior police personnel – director-general of police (DGP) (crime) ML Lathar; Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastwa; and additional director-general of police (ADG), anti-corruption bureau (ACB), Dinesh MN – to Udaipur to bring the situation under control.

Violence erupted across districts on Thursday when the candidates of teachers’ recruitment examination-2018 blocked Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway, pelted stones at the police, damaged properties and torched vehicles demanding filling of 1,167 general vacant posts with Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The violence continued on Friday and incidents occurred on Saturday as well.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot urged the protesters to maintain calm and put an end to the demonstration. Gehlot said his administration is ready to meet all legitimate demands, according to a statement.

Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to CM Gehlot on phone in Jaipur and called principal secretary (home) Abhay Kumar and ADG (law and order) Saurabh Srivastava to Raj Bhawan, directing them to control the situation, the statement added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Sep 27, 2020 19:22 IST
RR vs KXIP Live - Agarwal smashes fifty, KXIP cross 100 inside 9 overs
Sep 27, 2020 20:26 IST
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Sep 27, 2020 16:59 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Over 2.25 lakh affected across 9 districts as fresh wave of floods hits Assam
Sep 27, 2020 20:24 IST
Video of cat going on a bicycle ride with pet parent is all kinds of cute
Sep 27, 2020 20:23 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- KXIP innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 27, 2020 20:23 IST
Tejashwi Yadav promises 10 lakh jobs if voted to power in Bihar
Sep 27, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.