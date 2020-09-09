Sections
Duraimurugan is DMK general secretary, TR Baalu appointed treasurer

Duraimurugan is DMK general secretary, TR Baalu appointed treasurer



Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:40 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Duraimurugan, an advocate by profession, is a nine-term legislator and a former minister in several DMK governments in the past. (Photo @arivalayam)

Veteran Duraimurugan, 82, was unanimously elected as DMK’s general secretary while former union minister TR Baalu was named treasurer at the party’s general council meeting on Wednesday.

Controversial former telecom minister A Raja and senior party leader K Ponmudi were elected as deputy general secretaries. These announcements were made by DMK party president MK Stalin, who chaired the meeting.

The DMK general secretary’s post was vacant ever since veteran and long term incumbent K Anbazhagan died in March at the age of 97. Anbhazhagan had held that position for over four decades. Duraimurugan, an advocate by profession, is a nine-term legislator and a former minister in several DMK governments in the past.

The meeting was initially scheduled to be held in March, but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and was held virtually for the first time in the party’s history.



A series of resolutions were also passed at the general council in one of which it vowed to ensure that the party returns to power and Stalin becomes the next CM of the state.

State assembly elections are due early next year with the term of the current assembly ending in May 2021. Another resolution also criticised the ruling AIADMK government for what it said was increased corruption as well as poor governance leading to overall setback to the state in the socio-economic and industrial growth of the state.

