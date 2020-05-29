Dust storms, light showers and squalls at 60 kmph likely in Delhi, NCR today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) too on Thursday predicted that the Delhi-NCR region is likely to witness very light rain and dust storms on Friday till about 8:30 pm. (PTI PHOTO.)

Dust storms, thunderstorms accompanied by light rain and squalls at 60 kmph are likely to occur over Delhi and the National Capital Region in the next 2-3 hours, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) said on Friday.

The national capital along with northern India has been reeling under a severe heat wave for the past one week with temperatures crossing 47 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days.

The IMD earlier in the week had issued an ‘orange’ warning for parts of Delhi for a heat wave. A ‘red’ warning is usually issued for a severe heat wave.

Much of north, northwestern and central India including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have also been facing severe heat wave conditions.

Isolated light showers on Thursday evening in some parts of Delhi and adjoining areas, however, brought down the temperature by a couple of notches.

“Very light rain/thunderstorm/dust storms accompanied with gusty winds is the forecast for Delhi NCR till 8.30 pm,” the IMD had said.

“The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of the Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during the next 48 hours,” the IMD said in its All India Weather Forecast Bulletin.

In addition, the IMD said Tripura and Mizoram are also very likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours.