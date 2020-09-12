Earlier poor used to run after govt, now govt going to people: PM Modi at ‘Grih Pravesh’ programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes part in a programme - ‘Grih Pravesh’ organised under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) in Madhya Pradesh, through video conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the government has successfully built 18 lakh houses in the country during the coronavirus disease outbreak and that the average time of constructing a house came down to 45 to 60 days due to help from migrant labours who returned home during the pandemic.

PM Modi was addressing a virtual video conference of ‘Grih Pravesh’ programme, marking inauguration of 1.75 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s virtual address:

• Earlier, the poor used to run after the government, now the government is going to the people. Now the name cannot be added or reduced in the list as per one’s wish. Scientific and transparent methods are being adopted from selection to manufacture: PM Modi

• When the income of the poor and the confidence of the villagers increases, our resolve to build a self-reliant India is also strengthened: PM Modi

• Every kind of modern infrastructure is being developed in the village to strengthen this confidence: PM Modi

• Under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, 18 lakh houses have been completed across the country even in the midst of all the obstacles in the Corona period: PM Modi

• Of these, 1 lakh 75 thousand houses have been completed in Madhya Pradesh alone. The speed at which work has been done during this period is also a record in itself: PM Modi

• With the PM Garib Kalyan Abhiyan, works worth about 23 thousand crores have been completed in many states, including Madhya Pradesh. Under this, apart from houses, the construction of Anganwadi and Panchayat buildings and the construction of rural roads etc. have been done at a rapid pace: PM Modi

• Under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme, 18 lakh houses have been completed across the country during the ongoing pandemic. It takes an average of 125 days to build a house under this scheme. But in this period of Corona, houses were built in only 45 to 60 days: PM Modi