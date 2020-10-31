Early arrival of Siberian winged visitors spurs hopes of hustle-bustle returning to Varanasi ghats

Even though the arrival of foreign tourists in this ancient city is yet to begin, thousands of winged guests – from Siberia – are back on River Ganga, lighting hopes of the usual bustle to return to the iconic ghats.

The birds which landed two days ago will be here for approximately four months and will continue to remain an attraction during that period.

Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU) zoology department professor Ranjan Kumar Gupta said, “Usually, Siberian birds arrive in Varanasi in the first week of November. But this year, the birds have arrived a week in advance. Low pollution level due to lesser vehicular traffic during the lockdown may be a reason for their early arrival.”

Gyaneshwar Chaubey, also from BHU’s zoology department, said that the arrival of the Siberian birds is a very good sign. It means the global pandemic has had no impact on migratory patterns of these birds.

Boatman Shambhu Manjhi is also happy with the arrival of the winged guests. He hopes that the birds will attract more people to the ghats and boatmen will get more passengers.

“Every year, after the arrival of these birds, a large number of people visit the ghats to watch them. Many of them take boat rides and offer gram flour sev to the birds. The birds are fond of the sev and gather around the boat as soon as it is offered to them,” he said.

Many a foreign tourist used to spend hours on the ghats, clicking pictures of the birds flying and landing on the Ganga, playing with the tourists.

Manjhi said that with the arrival of the winged guests, life and activity will return to the ghats.