Sections
Home / India News / Early morning rain leads to snarls in Delhi

Early morning rain leads to snarls in Delhi

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain is likely to continue at least for the next two to three hours

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vehicles cross a waterlogged stretch in Delhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)

Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, which led to major traffic snarls in many parts of the city.

Scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heavy rain is likely to continue at least for the next two to three hours.

“We had a forecast for heavy rain through Tuesday night. These conditions are expected to stay till Thursday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

The spell of rain, however, was bad news for office-goers in the morning, who were caught in major traffic jams caused by waterlogged roads.



Delhi traffic police officials said that jams were reported from Dwarka Link Road, Barapullah, Dhaula Kuan, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Moti Bagh intersection, South Extension (Ring Road), Ashram intersection, Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, Noida Link Road and Vikas Marg.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi wakes up to early morning shootout, Wednesday
Aug 19, 2020 11:08 IST
Supreme Court orders CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Aug 19, 2020 11:08 IST
Before SC verdict on Sushant death case, Ankita says ‘waiting…’
Aug 19, 2020 11:03 IST
Himachal BJP’s Doon legislator Paramjeet Singh Pammi tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 19, 2020 11:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.