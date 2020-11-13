Sections
Home / India News / Earn Rs 1,000 for exposing illegal sex determination tests in Odisha district

Special teams will be deputed in Ganjam district to inquire if allowances and benefits given by the state are reaching the pregnant woman apart from offering incentives to whistle blowers for exposing illegal sex determination practice in the district.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:14 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Ganjam’s sex ration has improved compared to 2017, yet it is lower than the state average. (AP Photo)

With its sex ratio still lower than state’s sex ratio, the coastal Odisha district of Ganjam, on Thursday, announced reward for those who will inform authorities about illegal conduct of sex determination practices in the district.

During a meeting on the pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic techniques held by the district advisory committee, Ganjam district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange declared Rs 1,000 reward under the child development scheme to the persons who provide information about illegal sex determination practice in the district. The name of the whistleblowers will be kept secret.

The meeting also decided to form special teams to inquire if allowances and benefits given by the state are reaching the pregnant women in the district. The Ganjam Collector directed the advisory committee to ensure that the steps taken to stop female foeticide are implemented.

In 2017, the child sex (0-6 years) ratio in Ganjam rose to 869 females for every 1000 males from 790 females in 2014.



Though, the figure has improved in the district in 2017 when compared to 2014, it is still lower than the state’s average of 921 females against 1000 males. The rise in the sex ratio has been attributed to state government’s schemes like ‘Biju Kanya Ratna’ and ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’. The latter scheme was launched in January last year.

Under the ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’ programme, the district administration celebrates the birthday of every girl born in the district. The celebration is held each fortnight of a month after the dates are fixed by the panchayat officer. Gaon Kalyan Samiti, Asha and Anganwadi workers collect details of all female births.

On a fixed date, the authorities along with girl students visit the house of the newborn to distribute sweets and handover a citation from the administration. The newborn girl and her parents are felicitated with a baby kit, flower bouquet, sweets and certificate. Besides, a bank account is opened in the name of the newborn under Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana.

