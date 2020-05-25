5.5 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur
Updated: May 25, 2020 21:22 IST
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Manipur at 8:15 pm this evening, said the national Centre for Seismology.
Reports suggest the tremors were felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam.
On May 15, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit national capital Delhi. The epicentre was in Pitampura in North-West region of the city.
This was the third earthquake in the national capital amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Delhi had witnessed two back-to-back incidents of low-intensity earthquakes in April.