Earthquake in Uttarakhand with magnitude 3.3 strikes near Bageshwar

The hilly districts of Uttarakhand often report earthquakes, mostly low intensity. (HT Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was reported near Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand on Friday morning, according to India’s National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at 10:04 am at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Centre under earth sciences ministry for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

The hilly districts of Uttarakhand often report earthquakes, mostly low intensity. On December 1, 2020, an earthquake hit Haridwar after a gap of 40 years. The 3.9 magnitude earthquake was reported from Haridwar region at 9:41 am. Experts pointed out that the source of the earthquake was due to stress release in the Himalayan Frontal Fault which is located in this area.

On December 8, 2019, Joshimath area was hit by a 3.2 magnitude earthquake. On November 12, 2019, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Pithoragarh district.