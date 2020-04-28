4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Chamba region in Himachal Pradesh this afternoon.

The quake occurred 22 kilometres West-Northwest of Dharamshala in the territorial limits of Chamba at 12:17 pm. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 19 kilometres.

The jolt was also felt in parts of Kangra district. However, no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from Chamba or Kangra.

On April 6, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Chamba.

The state witnesses dozens of mild earthquakes every year due to its geographical location.

Chamba and Kangra region witness more tremors due to a main boundary fault that runs up to Mandi. Apart from it, there are scores of smaller faults which cause some seismic activity beneath the surface.

The national capital experienced an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on April 13.