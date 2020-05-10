Sections
Home / India News / Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude reported in Delhi

Earthquake of 3.4 magnitude reported in Delhi

According to officials at the National Center for Seismology helpline, people called and reported tremors from near the epicentre in Sonia Vihar.

Updated: May 10, 2020 15:10 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The location coordinates, according to NCS for the previous earthquake was also latitude 28.7 north and longitude 77.2 east, depth 6.5km. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude occurred on Sunday afternoon around 1.45pm near Sonia Vihar, almost the same location as a previous earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on April 12.

According to officials at the National Center for Seismology helpline, people called and reported tremors from near the epicentre in Sonia Vihar.

The location coordinates of the event is latitude 28.7 N and longitude 77.2 E, depth 5km. Seismologists said it’s too early to say why there is another earthquake with the same epicentre in just over a amonth.

“There are many faults in and around Delhi. There is the Sohna fault, and Mathura and Mahendergarh faults, which can contribute to earthquakes. There are several lineaments (an expression of an underlying geological structure such as a fracture) also. One lineament could have activated other lineaments. But we need to refine our recordings and findings to see what happened,” said AP Pandey, a seismologist at NCS.



The location coordinates, according to NCS for the previous earthquake was also latitude 28.7 north and longitude 77.2 east, depth 6.5km. It’s not unusual for epicentre of these relatively small earthquakes to be in Delhi and neighbouring Haryana, seismologists had said. But in April, the experience was much more intense for people in Delhi because of less noise associated with traffic movement owing to the ongoing lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
Sunday’s earthquake was third to hit Delhi in a month, with same epicentre
May 10, 2020 15:01 IST
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
May 10, 2020 11:34 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
May 10, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

Just want IPL to start: Delhi Capitals; new recruit Alex Carey
May 10, 2020 15:15 IST
Stuart Broad names his picks for best teammate and best opponent
May 10, 2020 15:09 IST
Revisiting Hubei: How did Covid-19 events unfold in China?
May 10, 2020 15:10 IST
Realme smartphone with massive 6,000mAh battery on way
May 10, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.