Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bishnupur in Manipur

Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bishnupur in Manipur

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday at 9.05 pm, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:11 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bishnupur

The earthquake hit 17 kilometers west of Bishnupur at a depth of 36 kilometers, the NCS said. (File photo for representation)

The earthquake hit 17 kilometers west of Bishnupur at a depth of 36 kilometers, the NCS said.

No casualties have been reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit state’s Tamenglong district last week.

