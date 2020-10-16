Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Bishnupur in Manipur

By Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh, Bishnupur

(File photo for representation)

An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hit Manipur’s Bishnupur on Wednesday at 9.05 pm, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit 17 kilometers west of Bishnupur at a depth of 36 kilometers, the NCS said.

No casualties have been reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit state’s Tamenglong district last week.