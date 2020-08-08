Sections
Home / India News / Earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hits Odisha’s Ganjam and Gajapati districts

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck in Gajapati district around 7.10 am of Saturday, an official at the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 15:01 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Bhubaneswar

Tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district as a result of the 3.8 magnitude earthquake on Aug 8, 2020.

An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit Odisha’s Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Saturday morning, an official said.

There was no report of any damage or loss of life from anywhere, an official said.

“It’s centre was located near to #Paribheta and #Tandiguda locations of Ganjam district, which is near to R Udaygiri area,” the met office said on its official Twitter post.



Under its impact tremors were felt in Patrapur of Ganjam district and Mohana area in Gajapati district.

“Mild tremor was also felt in R Udaygiri block of Gajapati district. No damage reported from anywhere in the district,” a senior official said.

