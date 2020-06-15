Sections
Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude jolts Gujarat's Kutch, second in 24 hours

On Sunday, the Kutch region recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at 8:13pm with the epicentre being at 118km north-north-west of Rajkot.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The earthquake hit the western state at 12:57pm and the epicentre was 82km northwest of Rajkot (Shutterstock/Representative image)

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded on Monday near Rajkot city in southern Gujarat, the second in the last 24 hours, National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit the western state at 12:57pm and the epicentre was 82km northwest of Rajkot, the website of the government’s nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country showed.

On Sunday, the Kutch region recorded an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale at 8:13pm with the epicentre being at 118km north-north-west of Rajkot.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the 2001 earthquake was Kutch, also called the Bhuj earthquake, which killed thousands and destroyed many buildings and other infrastructure.



The Bhuj earthquake was of 7.7 magnitude.

The state government had said in a statement that no major loss of life and property was reported till late Sunday evening.

