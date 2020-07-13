Sections
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale had hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 06:00 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Diglipur

The tremors were felt at 2:36 am on Monday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremors were felt at 2:36 am on Monday.

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands
Jul 13, 2020 06:00 IST
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Jul 13, 2020 05:54 IST
Our govt in Rajasthan stable, will last full term: Congress
Jul 13, 2020 04:33 IST
Forces have ‘full possession’ of all our country’s land, says ITBP chief
Jul 13, 2020 03:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.