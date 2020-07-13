Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

The tremors were felt at 2:36 am on Monday.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit 153 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Island on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Earlier on June 28, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale hit near Diglipur of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.