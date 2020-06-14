Sections
Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times

The epicentre of the quake was 122 km north-northwest of Rajkot. (File photo for representation)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck near Rajkot in Gujarat on Sunday evening at 8:13 pm, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

No loss of life has been reported so far.

The epicentre of the quake was 118 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

“Its epicentre was located 13 kilometres north-north east from Bhachau in Kutch district,” an NCS official said, reports news agency PTI.



The quake was felt in cities like Kutch, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Patan and many people rushed out of their houses, PTI added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts,to get information about the situation, news agency ANI reported quoting the CM’s office.

“Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held an immediate telephone conversation with the Collectors of Rajkot, Kutch and Patan districts following the tremors in the state and got information about the situation there,” Gujarat Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated.

The NCS reported another earthquake of magnitude 2.9 that struck 90 km east of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm on Sunday. .

The earthquakes in Gujarat and Jammu-Kashmir are the latest in a series of quakes to have hit parts of northern India in the past few months.

Nearly a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have jolted the Delhi-NCR region in last three months.

Though the NCS has said that there was no need to panic because of the earthquakes in Delhi-NCR, yet it added that it was vital to undertake preparedness and take precautionary measures.  

The director of the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) B K Bansal said on Wednesday that given the seismic history of Delhi, minor earthquakes in Delhi-NCR are not unusual.

(With inputs from PTI & ANI)

